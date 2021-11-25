Sophia Randolph Sells 14,884 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39.

On Friday, September 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42.

Shares of ALXO opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 3.07. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.