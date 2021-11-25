Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of Schneider National worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.26.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.