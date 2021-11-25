Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.90 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

