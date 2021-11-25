Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,313 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at $913,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in NOW by 777.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 167,229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at $1,418,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.97.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

