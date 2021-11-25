Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,454 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,981 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.25. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

