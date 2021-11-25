Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 324,239 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSLT stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Castlight Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSLT. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 over the last three months. 16.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

