Millennium Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 191.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 276,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Aemetis worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMTX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $616.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.34. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

