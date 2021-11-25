Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Critical Analysis

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.98 $32.19 million $2.55 9.96 Independent Bank $513.51 million 5.53 $121.17 million $4.66 18.42

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 29.43% 11.35% 1.36% Independent Bank 31.40% 9.06% 1.12%

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Civista Bancshares and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Independent Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.51%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Civista Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties; residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences; and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.