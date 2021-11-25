Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 5.69. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

