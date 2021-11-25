Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Embraer were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 264,736 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.87.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

