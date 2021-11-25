Bank of America Corp DE Has $9.61 Million Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 583,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of DCP Midstream worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $49,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 3.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

DCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

