$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CYBE stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $328.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 172.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

