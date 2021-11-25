Brokerages Set BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) PT at $46.67

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

BYSI stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.03.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

