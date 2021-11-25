Millennium Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 346.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,083 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

