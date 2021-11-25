Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

RS opened at $161.78 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.