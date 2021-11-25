Millennium Management LLC Acquires 208,076 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $154,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at $127,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $195,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FINV stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Rowe began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

