Christopher Mackay Acquires 230,658 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay bought 230,658 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$673,521.36 ($481,086.69).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Christopher Mackay bought 73,176 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,667.66 ($90,476.90).

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Christopher Mackay purchased 45,906 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,832.10 ($93,451.50).

On Thursday, October 28th, Christopher Mackay purchased 234,547 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$684,877.24 ($489,198.03).

On Friday, October 22nd, Christopher Mackay bought 372,942 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,092,720.06 ($780,514.33).

On Friday, October 15th, Christopher Mackay bought 125,435 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$366,270.20 ($261,621.57).

On Thursday, October 7th, Christopher Mackay bought 676,825 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$1,759,745.00 ($1,256,960.71).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 327,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$958,110.00 ($684,364.29).

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Mackay acquired 198,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

