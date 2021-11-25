Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

