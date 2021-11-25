Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

MCS opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $597.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.82. Marcus has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 105.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 242.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

