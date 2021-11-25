Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

