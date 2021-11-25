Canaccord Genuity Trims OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Target Price to C$3.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OGI. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

