Jukka Sakari Nieminen Sells 150,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Jukka Sakari Nieminen sold 150,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$750,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 808,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,043,823.48.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$874.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 20.98 and a quick ratio of 20.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.80. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.44 and a 52-week high of C$6.08.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

