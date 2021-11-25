Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.09

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 3950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRLD. Barclays lowered their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

The stock has a market cap of $675.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,876. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after buying an additional 644,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after buying an additional 624,622 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,452,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after buying an additional 300,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after buying an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

