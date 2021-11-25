Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $65.04

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.04, but opened at $68.02. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $68.12, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 3.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 162,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth about $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 497.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

