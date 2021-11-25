Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.25

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 9010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 135,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

