ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.17

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.17 and last traded at $106.65, with a volume of 317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.26.

ICFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 582.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

