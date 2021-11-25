Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Indl Alliance S restated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.91.

HBM stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

