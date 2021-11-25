Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 4.4%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.21 and last traded at $95.35. Approximately 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 446,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

