Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.96

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.96 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 3144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPG. Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $8,287,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

