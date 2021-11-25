Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Securities

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.73.

NYSE MRK opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

