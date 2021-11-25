Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba’s fiscal second quarter results were driven by solid momentum across its Core Commerce segment. Strong China and International Commerce businesses remained positive. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.11.

Shares of BABA opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.28. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $131.22 and a 12 month high of $279.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

