UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,957 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

