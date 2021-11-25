Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $930,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 1,874.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $5,078,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 45,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $3,846,120.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,667 shares of company stock worth $36,446,893 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arvinas stock opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

