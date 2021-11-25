Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 231,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 79,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

