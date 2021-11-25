Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

USRT opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

