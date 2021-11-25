UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.37.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

