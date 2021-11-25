Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lucira Health were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucira Health by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital cut Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

