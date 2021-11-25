National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 70.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,910 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.