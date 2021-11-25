Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cutera worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

CUTR opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $719.54 million, a P/E ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

