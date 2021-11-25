Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.61.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $230.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.36 and its 200 day moving average is $250.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.24 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

