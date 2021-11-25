Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 936 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.43.

Shares of WIX opened at $160.63 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.75.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

