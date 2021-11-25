Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 87.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,872 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 751.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $173.20 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.43.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $667,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,918 shares of company stock valued at $32,069,325 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

