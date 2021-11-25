Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FibroGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in FibroGen by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in FibroGen by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

