UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 249,908 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $580.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

