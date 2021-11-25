The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stake Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKS stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $438.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STKS. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $461,131. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

