UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNOB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $34.60 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

