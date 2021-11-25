51,545 Shares in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Homology Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIXX opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $303.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.55.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

