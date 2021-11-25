27,745 Shares in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

FTC Solar stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

