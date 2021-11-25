Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 48.8% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 623,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 204,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth about $3,783,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth about $3,841,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

