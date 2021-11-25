Critical Analysis: Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) & Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $476.09 million 2.93 -$533.02 million $2.30 12.46 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.13 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Affinity Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 23.12% 6.60% 0.63% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

